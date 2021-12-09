A new development in Bath Township will have Clinton County's first cannabis facility

Bath Township will get its first cannabis retail, processing and grow facility come summer.

Real estate developer Jeff Deehan, principal of Dymaxion Development, said the 12-acre plot at 7733 E. Saginaw Highway, which was mostly vacant, will have a new 90,000-square-foot development, which will include 656 self-storage units and a retail strip center.

"It'll be a coffee shop, diner, cannabis processing and cannabis retail all right next to each other," Deehan said.

Deehan's having conversations with a few different coffee companies for the drive-thru coffee shop, but he said the diner will be a new location of REO Town's Good Truckin' Diner.

"For the cannabis element of this project, we have an innovative group based out of Lansing," Deehan said. "It's a smaller operator led by Thadd Gormas."

It will be the first in cannabis facility in Clinton County.

"Ultimately, we attended about 80 public meetings in Bath Township and came up with something that we think the community can really be proud of and will be a benefit to the community," Deehan said.

Bath Township Supervisor Marie Howe said the community is split on the development.

"For me, personally, I think it's a good economic move," Howe said. "Obviously, the taxes will be, you know, a huge boost."

"Personally, our development company has been involved in over one million square feet and over $250 million worth of cannabis development, and we've seen that make major positive impacts in other municipalities regionally," Deehan said. "Cannabis, whether you like it or not, is a powerhouse of economic activity."

This is the first phase of the project, which has a budget of $14 million. Ultimately, Deehan said, it could end up being double that.

"The phase of the project that we're doing now, depending on how the community reacts to that phase, the project could double in size," Deehan said.

Howe said the project is "like a test case. So this is what we're watching to see how this will unfold."

As of now the facilities will only be dealing with medical marijuana, she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook