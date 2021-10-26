A cat was shot by an arrow in Elsie, There's a $1,000 reward on information about who did it

The Capital Area Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who shot a cat with an arrow in Elsie last week.

The cat was found in the 400 block of North Ovid Street in the village of Elsie. It survived the shooting but passed away shortly after arriving the shelter.

The humane society posted twice on Facebook Monday.

"Due to the position of the arrow, we feel strongly this was an intentional act of cruelty," the post read.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a $1,000 reward. If you have information regarding this case, contact the humane society at (517) 626-6060.

