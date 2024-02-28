40 DEGREE DIFFERENCE: St. Johns neighbors react to drastic overnight temperature change

After temperatures dropped more than 40 degrees in a day, neighbors are sharing their thoughts.

Many neighbors say that they are ready for the warm weather to be in full effect.

The video shows the conditions the cold temperature brought in, and more thoughts from residents on the drastic change.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday brought record high temperatures, while Wednesday ushered in quite the opposite. I spoke with neighbors about how they feel.

"Yesterday, we actually played cornhole all day in T-shirts and shorts—beautiful. I walked out this morning, and boom, here we are," said one St. Johns resident.

With temperatures more than 40 degrees colder than the day before, neighbors are feeling the drastic change and breaking out their winter clothes once again.

"It's cold! 'Oh, look, we got a good Samaritan. He's going to bring me a jacket.' We have the bar here in town, Sirens, and we were all sitting on the back patio having cocktails last night. Now, I don't know if I'm going to have to shovel snow," said another resident.

While residents are dealing with the blistering cold, local chocolate shop co-owner Brent Hurst says that it fortunately hasn't stopped them from coming out.

"Our production schedule doesn't care what the weather is doing, so we have to keep it up so that we stay out of trouble, right?" said Hurst.

Even though the temperatures have dropped again, neighbors are still holding out hope for some warmth.

"We're tired of being hunkered down. It's cold, it's miserable. Then you get a little sampling of life, and it gets robbed from you," said a resident.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook