3-DEGREE GUARANTEE: The Basic Needs Center

Since 2012, the Basic Needs Center in St. Johns has been providing essentials to those in need in the community.

The Basic Needs Center served 733 people with food in July alone.

The center has been operating since 2012, providing food and children's clothes to families in need.

Through FOX 47's Three Degree Guarantee, the center will receive funding to continue its mission.

"This place wouldn't exist without a generous community," said St. Johns Lutheran Church Pastor Jim Pearl.

Pearl, who took over as the board president at The Basic Needs Center last October, has a passion for helping others in the community.

"It really energizes me. It's a very tangible way to help people. It doesn't get much more basic than food," Pearl said.

The Basic Needs Center has become a vital resource for many St. Johns neighbors facing food insecurity.

"Just in July we served 733 people here with food. I think it was around 225 households," Pearl said.

Thanks to FOX 47's Three Degree Guarantee, the Basic Needs Center will receive additional support to continue its mission. Every weekday, if the FOX 47 forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, the group will receive $50.

Pearl said the money will directly benefit St. Johns neighbors in need.

"We'll use the money from the three-degree guarantee to buy meat and have it in the freezer ready for our clients," he said.

Those interested in receiving assistance or making donations can learn more here.

