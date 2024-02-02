3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Michigan Wildlife Conservancy helps to take care of Michigan in many ways

Founded in 1982, the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy was created to improve wildlife across the entire state of Michigan

The Conservancy hosts many camps for kids to teach them about the importance of preserving wildlife

CEO & President John Ropp says that the money from our 3 Degree Partnership will help to fund a new fishing program and existing hiking trails

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. The month of February's Three Degree Guarantee is the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy, right here in Bath Township. I'm here to find out everything they do for the community and our neighborhoods.

"We're involved in research and restoration all around the state." said Drew Monks, the Director of Wildlife Programs at the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy.

The organization also helps teach today's youth about the importance of wildlife.

"You can see that kids start to see the world a little bit differently when they understand 'Well, what tree is this? And what bird is that? What's that sound that I hear?' I think that's more important now than it's ever been," Monks said.

The conservancy hosts many informative camps for kids, including Annie's Big Nature Lesson and Becoming Outdoor Smart in Summer. But Monks says their mission for wildlife preservation is a collaborative effort with our neighbors.

"We're all kind of working together here in Michigan to make our environment a better place for wildlife and fish," Monks said.

President & CEO John Ropp says that the money from the Three Degree Guarantee will help to continue this by starting the First Annual Kids Learn to Fish Program, while also using some funds to keep the trails up to date. John says that the most important thing is to visit and spread the word about the Wildlife Center.

"We've been here 23, 24... going on 24 years, and people still drive by the driveway for 24 years and say 'I never knew what was back there!' So get the word out and help us out. We truly appreciate that.

The Bengal Wildlife Center is open six days a week and is encouraged for all who want to enjoy a little peace in a busy world.

