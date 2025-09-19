3 DEGREE GUARANTEE CHECK PRESENTATION: The Basic Needs Center

The Basic Needs Center in St. Johns received a donation Thursday through Fox 47's three degree partnership with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling.

The Basic Needs Center serves approximately 700 people monthly in Clinton County and southern Gratiot County.

The nonprofit provides food and children's clothing to about 250 households in need each month.

Fox 47 partners with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling monthly to support local nonprofits in our neighborhoods.

I visited The Basic Needs Center in St. Johns Thursday to deliver a donation check as part of our three degree partnership with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling.

Each month, Fox 47 partners with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling to donate funds to a nonprofit serving our neighborhoods. This month's recipient, The Basic Needs Center, was one I introduced viewers to last month through my neighborhood reporting.

Russell Neff from Hager Fox joined me to present the donation.

"It's always a joy with helping out the community and especially this place is phenomenal here with everything that they provide so it's always a joy," Neff said.

Jim Pearl with The Basic Needs Center expressed gratitude for being selected as this month's recipient.

"We provide food and children's clothing to people in need here in Clinton County and southern Gratiot County. We help about 700 people a month or 250 households, so this money will help us a great deal," Pearl said.

