3 businesses in St. Johns you may not have visited

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Small towns normally don't get a lot of foot traffic, but for St. Johns, they are built on small businesses.

I got a chance to visit three stores that I had never been in before.

First was the St. Johns Book Exchange. Housing DVD's, CD's, comic books, books, action figures and more, this shop had plenty to choose from at discounted prices.

Second, we popped into St. Johns Brewing Co. where we got a meal and enjoyed the St. Johns scenery. With outdoor seating and their own brews on tap, this restaurant is one to check out this summer.

Lastly, we went to Art and Soul, which is an arts and crafts store that gets its products from local St. Johns artists. The shop prides itself on the local artist aspect and shows it too. From murals to jewelry that are all made in Michigan, this one is a great place to get something that screams pure Michigan.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook