100-year-old DeWitt woman celebrates birthday with float on river she helps protect

At Gloria Miller Looking Glass Valley Park in Wacousta, the woman behind the park's name made quite the entrance to her 100th birthday celebration – by kayak on the river she's dedicated much of her life to protecting.

"She's just done so much for the community. Everybody, I think, would know, if they heard her name - who lives in Dewitt, Wacousta, even Grand Ledge would probably know who she is," said Miller's niece, Wendy Schutt-Danko.

As founder of Friends of the Looking Glass River, Miller has spent decades working to maintain and improve the waterway.

"She told me she was going to come to her party by kayak into her party. And I kind of laughed, like 'yeah, OK, aunt Gloria,'" Schutt-Danko said.

But true to her word, Miller led the way with a water entrance to her celebration, where more than 100 neighbors gathered to honor her milestone birthday.

Michigan State Representative Emily Dievendorf attended the celebration and presented Miller with a special tribute birthday message from the governor's office.

"I hope that I will see you many times after this because I have a lot to learn from you," Dievendorf said while presenting the plaque to Miller.

When asked about the wisdom she's gained in her 100 years, Miller emphasized the importance of community connection, especially in divided times.

"How many people are here that are talking to each other and not fighting, and that everybody's happy. And I thank all of you for coming, I'm always shocked," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

