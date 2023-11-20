Zap Zone is racing to the finish line with less than a month until their opening day

After a year of construction, the new Zap Zone opening in the Lansing Mall is less than a month away from opening

Excitement around the opening in the community has brought up talks of a "revival" of the Lansing Mall

Shoppers like Diane used to frequent the Lansing mall years ago but today…

“This is probably may be the fifth time I’ve been here this year”

But with new additions coming to the Lansing Mall including the new Zap Zone shoppers may have a change of heart

“People are excited to see you know the Lansing Mall finally coming back to life as they like to call it”

Zap Zone is moving from their location just across the street into one of the large anchor stores is in the mall with some upgrades

“Go carts, ax throwing ,bowling so it’s just really a diverse environment”

An environment the community is excited for

“Even just talking to the mall walkers in the morning they’re they’re really excited to see the mall having new stores coming in and really feel that it could definitely revive and attract other tenants to the mall”

After over 20 years in the community they’re ready to bring a highly anticipated revival to a community staple that was a gathering space for many

“This is exactly what the mall can use or needs to try to revive the mall and bring it back and get things going again versus you know trying to build a new building from scratch”

“I don’t know I’m just being hopeful hopefully”

Zap Zone scheduled to officially open on December 15

