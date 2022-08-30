Workers at Lansing chipotle vote to join Teamsters Union, other locations could follow

LANSING, Mich. — Workers at Lansing's only Chipotle location voted to join the Teamsters Union.

They say the corporation doesn't value them, and it's leaving a bad taste in their mouths.

"People would bring their concerns to Chipotle, and they would just get ignored because they were just one person. In one case, we did have someone who asked for a raise because the grill position is stressful, and the next day they ended up getting fired," said Chipotle crew member Atulya Dora-Laskey.

Last week, employees voted to join the Teamsters Union to get better pay and benefits.

The workers say the company is cutting corners when it comes to pay, staffing and benefits, which not only short changes the employees but ultimately short changes the customer.

"A unionized Chipotle that can really guarantee and demand certain labor scheduling would result in a better experience for our guests," said Dora-Laskey.

In a emailed statement from Chipotle, the company says:

"At Chipotle, our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to listening to their needs and continuing to improve upon their workplace experience. We’re disappointed that the employees at our Lansing, Michigan, restaurant chose to have a third party speak on their behalf because we continue to believe that working directly together is best for our employees.



"Chipotle is proud to offer our employees industry-leading benefits such as competitive wages, debt-free degrees, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, health benefits and quarterly bonuses for all employees. Last year, Chipotle provided jobs to nearly 100,000 people across North America, Canada and Europe and paid out approximately $37 million in bonuses to restaurant employees. We provide transparent career progression showing how Chipotle crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with a total compensation package of approximately $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business."

Next, the employees plan to have a formal union meeting where they will discuss exactly what they'll ask the company for.

They tell FOX 47 News that they haven't heard anything from Chipotle about meeting at the bargaining table to hash out a contract.

