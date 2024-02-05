Woman charged with allegedly killing 6-year-old stepson in Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A 6-year-old boy is dead, and his stepmother is now facing charges, that’s according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, officers responded to a call at the Travelodge in Delta Township for a child who was not breathing on Friday, January 12.

6-year-old Kyron Kelemen was taken to the local hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

The boy’s stepmother, Elysa Ella-Anne Kelemen, was arrested last week and charged with murder.

The 32-year-old was arraigned Friday, February 2. Bond was set at $1,000,000.

She is scheduled for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, February 20.

