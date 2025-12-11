GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A blast of winter snow has coated Lansing, prompting MDOT crews to work around the clock to keep roads safe for Thursday morning commuters.



Plows at the MDOT garage in Delta Township are expected to run through the night as neighbors continue traveling on snow-covered roads.

MDOT crews are working 24-hour shifts with teams doing two 12-hour rotations to keep roads clean and salted.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution on snow-covered roads as winter weather impacts the area.

WATCH: Winter snow prompts 24-hour MDOT operations to keep Lansing roads safe

Aaron Jenkins, a regional spokesperson for MDOT, says drivers should use extra caution on the roads.

"We've had our teams out working on the roads all day, and they'll continue to do it, right now we'll be working 24 hours, so we'll have our teams doing two 12-hour shifts, just making sure the roads are clean and salted when necessary based on the weather," Jenkins said.

Neighbors can track MDOT snow plows through this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

