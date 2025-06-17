GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — For more than 30 years, the Seventh Day Adventist Church food bank in Grand Ledge has been providing essential resources to neighbors in need, alongside other community initiatives like the Grand Ledge Free Pantry and GLEAP.



The Seventh Day Adventist Church food bank has helped 300 families in just the first six months of this year.

The Grand Ledge Free Pantry sees approximately 20 visitors daily, ranging from children to families.

All three community resources are funded entirely through donations from local residents.

These organizations exemplify the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors throughout Grand Ledge.

Where to go for help in Grand Ledge: Community-funded assistance programs

"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you and when there's a need we need to meet it," said Mary Holz, director of the Seventh Day Adventist Church food bank.

In just the first six months of this year, the food bank has helped 300 families, totaling 900 people overall, with some receiving assistance more than once.

"Grand Ledge is sometimes viewed as kinda an affluent community, but the need is here," Holz said.

The pantry operates entirely through community donations, providing food, clothing, and hygiene products to neighbors either on a regular basis or for one-time needs. The food bank is open twice a week.

Another neighbor working to help is Kim Klatt, who maintains the Grand Ledge Free Pantry right outside her home.

"We wanted people to be able to access it 24/7 so people can take what they want and leave what they want, and it's working out really well," Klatt said.

She sees about 20 people visiting the pantry each day.

"It's little kids that come up here in the summer, it's also high school students that stop by, but it's also families," Klatt said.

Like the food bank, the free pantry is also stocked entirely by community contributions.

"The community is the one who runs it, the ones that bring us food, we couldn't do it without them," Klatt said.

Both Klatt and Holz are part of the Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program, or GLEAP. This initiative helps neighbors facing emergencies with rent, gas, medicine, and other essential needs. To qualify for assistance, residents must live within the Grand Ledge Public School District boundaries.

GLEAP is also completely funded through community donations.

"This Grand Ledge community is really something, they're top notch, with a lot of empathy," Holz said.

The Grand Ledge Chamber's resource page contains links and locations to all three resources for those looking to receive help or to give back to the community.

