What's happen next for unions who voted against GM's tentative agreement: Local union president explains

We spoke with Local 602 president, Mike Huerta, about what happens next for unions who voted against the agreement

Local 602 representing the Lansing Delta Township plant right here in our neighborhoods was one of the local unions who voted against the tentative agreement with General Motors ..

In skilled trades.. 60-percent of union members voted yes to the deal..

But for production voters.. 63-percent voted no.

Today we spoke with the unions president about why that is and how they plan to move forward

It's not the first time that workers of Local 602 have voted against a deal with General Motors...

"We voted the last several national agreements down we have a habit of doing that"

Mike Huerta is the President of Local 602...

As for why so many production workers went against *this deal..

He said it comes down to a return of some of the benefits that workers lost years ago... And didn't get back.

"When you work in the manufacturing sector it really beats your body up pretty bad so having to wait to 65 medicare age to be able to have health care is a difficult pill to swallow"

But now that the contract has passed nationally .... Union members here in Mid- Michigan now have to follow suit

"We're working now so we just continue to work and live under the details of the national agreement"

And even though many members voted no.. They're still glad to be taking steps in the right direction...

"The fact is we go in there and we make the best cars in the world.. The best vehicles on the planet as far as I'm concerned"

