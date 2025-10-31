GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — With the uncertainty surrounding food stamps right now, many neighbors in Eaton County aren't certain where their food will come from.



Food pantries in Eaton County are experiencing three to four times more visitors than usual.

Cash donations help some pantries stretch dollars further through partnerships with food banks.

Specific food items like cereal, shelf-stable milk, and peanut butter are in high demand at community pantries.

Local food pantries are stepping up to help, but they need community support to meet the growing demand.

WATCH: Eaton County food pantries meet increased demand

What to give: Eaton County food pantries share their most-wanted donations

At the Mulliken Area Food Pantry, the organization's president Will Simon said his shelves are emptier than usual, and he's concerned about what the future might bring.

"We're not supposed to be your entire food source, we're not set up for that," Simon said.

Simon said the uncertainty has brought more people in.

"Three to four times more than usual, we had people come in who have never been here," Simon said.

And some people who use food stamps come in with needs and concerns.

"One of them had tears in his eyes, he had never had to do this because he had that way of doing it," Simon said.

If you want to help, Simon said cash donations can make the biggest impact, to help pay for their operations and get the specific foods they need at a better deal.

"The reason why is we partner with the Greater Lansing food bank, a lot of us do, and we can make that dollar stretch much further than you can," Simon said.

But over at the Grand Ledge Free Pantry, the best way to make a difference is by bringing in food itself.

"We've had lots of contributions in the last couple weeks," Kim Klatt said.

Klatt runs the pantry at the corner of West Jefferson and Adams Street.

"Lots of good food and people are really thinking about their community," Klatt said.

The community is stepping up as much as they can and trying to meet the need.

"We have about a week left of stock, so it'd be nice to have more," Klatt said.

But what donations would be best?

"Cereal, shelf stable milk, peanut butter and jelly, bread, oh, pancakes and syrup are great, that's a whole meal," Klatt said.

Klatt said these donations are valuable to those who use her pantry.

"They just go out the door the minute they come though," Klatt said.

MULLIKEN AREA FOOD PANTRY

GRAND LEDGE FREE PANTRY

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

