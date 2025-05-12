What restaurants are participating in Lansing's Restaurant Week in 2025?

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Dozens of restaurants throughout greater Lansing are offering special deals during 517 Restaurant Week, giving diners a chance to explore local cuisine at discounted prices.
- Restaurants throughout greater Lansing are participating in 517 Restaurant Week, offering special $5 drink deals and $7 dishes
- The promotion, named after the local area code, runs for 1 week and aims to encourage residents to discover new dining options
- Watch the video below to see One North Kitchen and Bar in Delta Township featuring a special Queso Birria Melt with fries that would normally cost around $15
One North Kitchen and Bar in Delta Township is among the restaurants taking part, offering a special Queso Birria Melt with fries.
WATCH VIDEO: ONE NORTH KITCHEN AND BAR DEAL
"Normally it would be running around $15, this one isn't on our standard menu, so it's giving us a chance to try something new," said Brittney Cruz, One North Kitchen and Bar.
The restaurant week initiative aims to encourage residents to discover new dining options throughout the greater Lansing area.
"517 week it's just a fun opportunity for everybody to come out, try something new, and check us out. We've got indoor seating, outdoor seating, our patio is fantastic, it just brings people out and we're excited to meet new guests," said Cruz.
LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:
- Art's Pub
- Auntie Anne's
- Bad Brewing Company
- Beggars Banquet
- Beirut Kitchen
- Bento Kitchen Cravings
- Big Mom's House
- Bread Bites Mediterranean
- Capital City BBQ
- Coach's Pub & Grill
- Corey's Lounge
- Curry House Indian and Nepali Cuisine
- Dime's Brewhouse
- DT's Grilled & Smoked Meats, LLC
- Eaglemonk Pub and Brewery
- Eastside Fish Fry and Grill
- Eaton Rapids Craft Company
- El Azteco West
- Elsa's Chicken and Waffles
- Graham Vineyard & Winery
- Gravity Smokehouse
- Graze Craze Carcuterie Boards & Boxes
- Groovy Donuts
- Harrison Roadhouse
- Henry's Place
- Hooked
- Kin Thai
- La Fajita
- LaLaFish
- Lansing Brewing Company
- Lansing Shuffle Bar
- Looking Glass Brewing Company
- Middle Eats
- Midtown Brewing Company
- Noosh on the Road
- Old Nation Brewing Co.
- Ozone's Brewhouse
- Peppinos Pizza of East Lansing
- Phillips Cider Bar
- Rocko's Bar & Grill
- Royal Pot Bistro
- Saddleback BBQ
- Saltrock Brewing Company
- Sir Pizza Old Town
- Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale
- Slice by Saddleback
- Soup Spoon Cafe
- Summerlands Brewing Company
- Sweet Encounter Bakery
- Takitos AF
- Tantay Okemos
- Klavon's Pizza
- The Brew Cafe
- The Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge & Bistro
- The Cosmos
- The Peanut Shop
- The People's Kitchen
- The State Room Restaurant
- Tin Cup Cafe
- UrbanBeat
- Valley Wings
- Wingsnob
- Yeti Kitchen
- One North Kitchen & Bar
- The Heist Grille
- Weston's Kewpee Sandwich Shop
- Jerusalem Pita & More
- Cakes A Bloomin'
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.