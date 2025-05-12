What restaurants are participating in Lansing's Restaurant Week in 2025?

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Dozens of restaurants throughout greater Lansing are offering special deals during 517 Restaurant Week, giving diners a chance to explore local cuisine at discounted prices.



Restaurants throughout greater Lansing are participating in 517 Restaurant Week, offering special $5 drink deals and $7 dishes

The promotion, named after the local area code, runs for 1 week and aims to encourage residents to discover new dining options

Watch the video below to see One North Kitchen and Bar in Delta Township featuring a special Queso Birria Melt with fries that would normally cost around $15

One North Kitchen and Bar in Delta Township is among the restaurants taking part, offering a special Queso Birria Melt with fries.

What restaurants are featured during Lansing's Restaurant Week in 2025?

"Normally it would be running around $15, this one isn't on our standard menu, so it's giving us a chance to try something new," said Brittney Cruz, One North Kitchen and Bar.

"517 week it's just a fun opportunity for everybody to come out, try something new, and check us out. We've got indoor seating, outdoor seating, our patio is fantastic, it just brings people out and we're excited to meet new guests," said Cruz.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:



Art's Pub

Auntie Anne's

Bad Brewing Company

Beggars Banquet

Beirut Kitchen

Bento Kitchen Cravings

Big Mom's House

Bread Bites Mediterranean

Capital City BBQ

Coach's Pub & Grill

Corey's Lounge

Curry House Indian and Nepali Cuisine

Dime's Brewhouse

DT's Grilled & Smoked Meats, LLC

Eaglemonk Pub and Brewery

Eastside Fish Fry and Grill

Eaton Rapids Craft Company

El Azteco West

Elsa's Chicken and Waffles

Graham Vineyard & Winery

Gravity Smokehouse

Graze Craze Carcuterie Boards & Boxes

Groovy Donuts

Harrison Roadhouse

Henry's Place

Hooked

Kin Thai

La Fajita

LaLaFish

Lansing Brewing Company

Lansing Shuffle Bar

Looking Glass Brewing Company

Middle Eats

Midtown Brewing Company

Noosh on the Road

Old Nation Brewing Co.

Ozone's Brewhouse

Peppinos Pizza of East Lansing

Phillips Cider Bar

Rocko's Bar & Grill

Royal Pot Bistro

Saddleback BBQ

Saltrock Brewing Company

Sir Pizza Old Town

Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale

Slice by Saddleback

Soup Spoon Cafe

Summerlands Brewing Company

Sweet Encounter Bakery

Takitos AF

Tantay Okemos

Klavon's Pizza

The Brew Cafe

The Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge & Bistro

The Cosmos

The Peanut Shop

The People's Kitchen

The State Room Restaurant

Tin Cup Cafe

UrbanBeat

Valley Wings

Wingsnob

Yeti Kitchen

One North Kitchen & Bar

The Heist Grille

Weston's Kewpee Sandwich Shop

Jerusalem Pita & More

Cakes A Bloomin'

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

