WAVERLY, Mich. — Waverly Community Schools students will return to updated facilities despite construction delays that pushed back the first day of school.



Construction projects at Waverly schools are nearly complete with all students set to begin by Monday.

The $130 million district-wide improvement plan includes ongoing renovations at multiple schools.

Incoming superintendent Glenn Mitcham plans to focus on community engagement when he starts next month.

Waverly schools ready for students despite delays, new superintendent incoming

I spoke with Interim Superintendent Richard Dunham about the readiness of school buildings after construction delayed the start of classes by at least one day.

"High level of excitement, can't wait to see them all," Dunham said.

The interim superintendent confirmed that despite visible construction work, the essential systems are operational.

"Went through the buildings today right before this interview, and the buildings looked great. We're going to be ready for kids on Monday," Dunham said.

According to the district, all students are set to begin no later than Monday following the brief delay.

The renovations at Waverly High School are part of a $130 million district-wide improvement plan, funded by two bonds passed in 2021 and 2023.

While some cosmetic work remains unfinished, Dunham emphasized that the core infrastructure is complete.

"Everything has been updated, modernized, getting ready for the next 30, 40 years before we have to do this again," Dunham said.

District officials confirmed that additional renovations will continue at Winans and Elmwood schools in the coming year.

The district is also preparing for leadership transition as Glenn Mitcham takes over as superintendent next month.

"I want to be a superintendent that is visible, approachable," Mitcham said.

Mitcham outlined his initial priorities for the district during our conversation.

"For me it's all about finding district focus and alignment, I'm going to be all about listening and learning to the community and to the teachers," Mitcham said.

Parents concerned about school lunch programs can expect continuity, according to Mitcham.

"Waverly community schools is part of the national school lunch and breakfast program. That's a federally funded program so the way we see things and understand things now we're gonna be fine for free lunch for all of our students throughout this year," Mitcham said.

