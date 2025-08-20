Waverly schools push back start date for three buildings due to construction

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several Waverly School District buildings will delay the start of classes until August 25 due to ongoing construction.



Waverly High School, Waverly Middle School, and Winas Elementary will now start on Monday, August 25.

The delay extends beyond the initial one-day postponement previously announced.

Colt Early Childhood Education Center, Elmwood Elementary, and East Intermediate School are still set to start on Thursday, August 21st

Interim Superintendent Richard Dunham announced the extended delay in a Facebook post, affecting three of the district's six buildings.

The announcement comes after an earlier notice that said classes would only be delayed by a single day due to construction work.

According to a Facebook post from Interim Superintendent Richard Dunham, Winas Elementary, Waverly Middle School, and Waverly High School will now begin classes on Monday, August 25th.

While half of the district faces an extended delay, the remaining schools will open as previously planned.

Colt Early Childhood Education Center, Elmwood Elementary, and East Intermediate School are still set to start on Thursday, August 21st, as originally scheduled

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.