Waverly School staff member under investigation

LANSING, Mich. — School officials say a staff member at Waverly East Intermediate is under investigation for alleged child exploitation and sexual misconduct.
A statement from superintendent Kelly Blake says the employee was immediately placed on leave and that while this is a pending investigation, they are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts.
The superintendent noted that their priority is the safety and well-being of students.. and the district is encouraging district families to reach out with questions or concerns.
