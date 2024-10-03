Waverly Robotics is this month's three-degree guarantee partner

Created in 2017, Waverly Robotics purpose is to expose students to careers in engineering through competition and creation.

The team will use the funds to continue to keep costs low for students and buy much-needed parts for competitions.

Watch the video above to see how they're starting the season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Before joining robotics I had no idea what I was going to be doing at all” Said Rone.

But now Waverly High School Student Jlynn Rone has found her calling and a future career.

“But once I started getting hands-on and working with programming and working in the build area I really decided what I wanted to do.” Said Rone.

And what is that future career?

“I want to be a medical engineer. They help by making robots for surgery.” Said Rone.

Head robotics coach Jeff Parks says this is the kind of outcome his team is looking to provide for students.

“The biggest need that we saw was that when we were talking to students before this ever started, they really did not have a good grasp, on the different career opportunities so they might say I want to be an engineer but they wouldn't know there were different kinds, they wouldn't know the different opportunities, they wouldn't even know what the day to day of an engineer were.” Said Parks.

WATCH VIDEO: Robotics Assistance Coach Stephen Stauffer explains the effects on students.

WATCH VIDEO: Waverly Robotics

Waverly Robotics participates in competitions, creating robots to accomplish assigned tasks.

They compete against teams across the state, nation, and world.

And our three-degree guarantee is helping them continue to compete on that stage.

“This money will help us get parts for our robotics teams from third grade all the way to 12th grade and that is a huge deal because we keep our program cost for our students very very low and so that’s why we fundraise so much and have to work hard to get those robot parts” Said Parks.

With that hard work comes lasting memories that these students will take with them into the future.

“It feels amazing, honestly the friendships I’ve made and the programs I’ve been a part of, It feels really rewarding to be a part of those things.” Said Rone.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

