Waverly High School threat call appears to be swatting hoax, police say

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A threat call to Waverly High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown of all district buildings before authorities said it appears to be a hoax.



Waverly High School received a threat call around 8 a.m. Wednesday referencing shooting and explosive devices

All district buildings were locked down while law enforcement swept the school; no credible threat was found

Officials say the incident appears to be a hoax or "swatting" call; investigation continues into the origin

The high school received the call around 8 a.m. referencing the possibility of a shooting and explosive devices on school property, according to authorities.

Superintendent Glenn Mitcham said the high school and all other Waverly buildings were placed into lockdown while law enforcement conducted a sweep of the building.

No credible threat was found, but parents expressed concern about the incident.

"It was a little nerve wracking because it's my kid. I don't want my kids in danger," said Jessica Foster, Waverly Parent.

Lines of parents picked up their children as the high school dismissed students early following the incident.

Officials said the incident appears to be a hoax, commonly referred to as a "swatting" call, and there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation and actively pursuing leads related to the origin of the threat.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cissel with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 525-3332.

