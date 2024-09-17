Waverly High School Teacher arrested on three felony charges.

A Waverly High School Teacher has been arrested and charged with three Felonies which include accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He is charged with:

-CHILDREN-ACCOSTING FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES

-ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE (PERSON 13 THROUGH 15)

-COMPUTERS-INTERNET-COMMUNICATE W/ANOTHER TO COMMIT CRIME

According to court documents, Robert Herzing was arrested September 12th after he tried to meet up with an undercover Eaton County Deputy posing as a 15-year-old boy on a dating app.

According to an email from Waverly Superintendent Kelly Blake that was obtained by Fox 47, Herzing is now on administrative leave and at this time there has been no indication that any students were involved in the investigation.

