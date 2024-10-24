Waverly High School students take on solving global food security issues

Four Waverly Students were selected to represent Michigan at a global food insecurity conference,

The students wrote papers with ideas on how to solve various worldwide problems pertaining to world hunger,

The students wrote papers with ideas on how to solve various worldwide problems pertaining to world hunger,

"I've always wanted to try and make a difference" Said Jordan Evans, Waverly High School Student.

Waverly students Makayla Damico, Jordan Evans, Thaddeus Overley, and Isaiah Waldron are four of the seven students selected to represent Michigan at the 2024 World Food Prize Global Youth Institute.

"All it takes is an idea and that's really cool to think about." Said Isaiah Waldron, Waverly High School Student.

They competed against 80 other students at the Michigan Youth Institute and their essays came out on top.

"I definitely learned a lot, you hear about world hunger a lot but you don't actually dive into the issues." Said Makayla Damico.

Each student got to select a country and an issue to provide a solution for, these students chose Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, and Jamaica.

But these world problems can also be much closer to home.

"Well if they can solve the issues in Kazakhstan, which are much more severe with a lot less federal funding then I think in America we can solve an even larger issue with the amount of funding we have and education that's widely available to people." Said Thaddeus Overley, Waverly High School Student.

Their teacher Robert Lurie says projects like these prepare students for real world problems.

"The world we live in is a difficult world and it's a changing world and it's a world that doesn't require simple answers anymore. This project really helps students peel back the layers of one single issue and I think these are valuable skills." Said Robert Lurie, Waverly Teacher.

During the conference the students will interact with student peers from around the world, Global Leaders and experts in the field.

