Waverly High School seniors explore African culture with visit from MSU agribusiness fellows

DELTA TWP, Mich. — Graduation is right around the corner for Waverly High School seniors, and as these students prepare for their next steps, the school gave them a look at the world through a new set of eyes.

"We've been trying to help them understand the culture of Africa, and where we come from in Africa," said Maria Casimiro, a member of the Michigan State University Professional Fellows Program with a focus in agribusiness.

Casimiro is visiting from Zimbabwe with a group of other agribusiness professionals, who are here in the Greater Lansing area through the MSU Professional Fellows Program.

"It's all to do with agriculture. Also trying to brush up on our leadership skills," she said.

On Tuesday, she and the rest of her group made a stop at Waverly High School to educate the senior class on their culture, one Casimiro feels isn't often explored in American schools.

"I'm very proud of the culture that I come from, and the country that I come from, and I have found that a lot of Americans actually don't know it exists. So it was nice for them to understand that we are an independent country, and we have a lot to offer," she said.

School leaders say this event is a great opportunity for students to learn about a country and culture first hand. Students got to ask questions and share stories and experiences.

"It really like inspired me to like keep going, to see how fortunate we are over here, to in a really like opened my eyes to see like all this really in front of me," said Alezay Lerma, a senior at the high school.

The meeting gave the students a valuable experience as they take their next steps in life.

"There's so many different cultures, there's different tribes, there's different people. It's a very different mix, and we cannot all just put it in one sort of like category," Casimiro said.

