Waverly High School prepares students for in-demand manufacturing careers

The SME PRIME program at Waverly High School gives students hands-on experience with manufacturing skills, including robotics and CAD, at no cost to the school.

The program helps build a talent pipeline for Michigan’s manufacturing industry.

Watch the video above to see how the program is adding to my neighborhood's push for the trades. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It definitely sparked an interest.”

Maybe you had a trades class in high school.

But did yours have a robot?

Fani Donald’s class at Waverly High School does.

“I was just curious about what was going on in this class. I've never done anything like this before.” Said Donald.

As your Eaton County neighborhood reporter, I’ve shown you how schools in my area are finding new ways to introduce students to the trades.

And this class at Waverly High School is building on that.

“I love the idea that we’re exposing these kids and teaching them real-world, applicable skills as early as 9th grade.” Said Stephen Stauffer, Robotics and Engineering Teacher, at Waverly High School.

On Wednesday, students worked in teams to build robots, assembling parts and making them function.

Hands-on projects like these help train students for careers in a field that, according to Rob Luce, needs workers.

Luce is with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) Education Foundation.

“The manufacturing industry, as we sit here today, has roughly 500,000 unfilled jobs,” said Luce.

The program is called SME PRIME, (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) and the state is funding it—so the school doesn’t pay a dime.

“Roughly a quarter of a million dollars of industrial-grade equipment.” said Luce.

The curriculum is tailored specifically for the Greater Lansing area.

“It’s creating this talent pipeline to feed the local manufacturing industry,” said Luce.

Students like Donald are learning industry standards that give them an edge when entering the workforce or college.

“I’m learning how to use CAD, how to build in it, and how to 3D print. I learned all that through this class.” Said Donald.

All these skills—before they even graduate high school.

“If they love what they do, they can pursue that in college or go straight into the workforce.” Said Stauffer.

