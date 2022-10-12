Waverly High School on lockdown due to threat assessment

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Waverly High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after some students received a threat a violence.
The threat was received via Air Drop on the student's iPhones, and the person was threatening to "start shooting" around 11:30 a.m.
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department conducted a threat assessment while the school was on lockdown.
FOX 47 News was at the school, and officials said they will be releasing students early.
This is a developing story.
