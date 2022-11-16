Waverly High School marching band preps for Silver Bells

DELTA TWP., Mich. — On the 12th day of Christmas your true love is supposed to give you 12 drummers drumming, but if that isn't on their shopping list, don't worry, Silver Bells has you covered with plenty of high school marching bands, including Waverly High School.

“It's gonna be a lot of fun," said the saxophone section leader.

Through the halls of the high school, you can hear the sound of Christmas cheer.

“We're having a jingle bell theme, I guess," said Band Director David Gorbe.

But on Friday night, those tunes will be rocking the streets of downtown Lansing.

"For the past couple of weeks, they've been working on memorizing it to make sure that they can get through the music without being able to see it because you can't really see your music for the parade," Gorbe said.

Gorbe has been doing the parade with Waverly students for as long as he can remember.

“Probably the early 2000's was the first time. I know we've been doing it every year since I've been in charge of the high school band in 2011," Gorbe said.

For some students like Zoe Przystas, this is still new.

"Last year was my first year doing it, and I marched piccolo, and it was a lot of fun," Przystas said.

And for seniors like Culoen Hogan, they're soaking up every last second.

"You just got to make it count when have fun while doing it," Hogan said.

Because they're working hard every day, Gorbe knows they've got this.

“Just touching up on the music, getting that all fixed up and then just practicing pray block a few times," Przystas said. "I think we should be good.”

“I have prepped them all I can, and you just let them go and hope for the best and every year they they step up and do good jobs,” Gorbe said.

So in case you need any more convincing on why you should go to Silver Bells, take it from the students.

“Our band is really cool. I think that we have, we have a fun cadence,” Przystas said.

“We worked really hard on our music, and I think it sounds pretty good,” Hogan said.

Other schools that will be participating in Silver Bells are:



Corunna

Eaton Rapids

Lansing Catholic

Lansing Everett

Portland

St. Johns

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

