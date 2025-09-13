Waverly High School class of '75 celebrates week of work on Habitat home build

WAVERLY, Mich. — The Waverly High School class of 1975 is celebrating their 50-year reunion by building a Habitat for Humanity home and gathering at their alma mater.



The class has been working on the Habitat for Humanity home build since Monday as part of their reunion activities.

Alumni celebrated their accomplishments with a special gathering at Waverly High School on Friday.

The home is scheduled to be completed in May with the family moving in during June.

On Friday, the class of 1975 left the build site and made their way to the auditorium at Waverly High School. After spending the week constructing a Habitat for Humanity home as part of their reunion activities, they gathered to celebrate their accomplishments.

Brent Taylor, the President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, praised the group's dedication to the project.

"Really amazing experience when we have groups out all the time and we love having group chat, but this particular group lived up to everything they promised they were gonna do. They raised the money they showed up and forced and just got an incredible amount of work done this week," Taylor said.

During the celebration, alumni joined with the current school band and choir to mark the occasion with music performances.

The family who will receive the home expressed their gratitude to the classmates for their efforts.

"It's been a blessing, it's amazing and I believe in miracles," they said.

The home is set to be completed in May, with the family moving in during June.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

