Waverly Community School improvements: What students will see this fall

In 2021 a 125$ Million dollar bond passed through for Waverly Community schools and in 2024 an additional bond passed for 8$ million dollars due to cover the inflation costs of the project.

Improvements in safety and facilities are taking place at Waverly High School.

Watch video to see the tour of Waverly High School improvements.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This is what Waverly school officials say improvements to the high school will look like when students come back in the fall.

“Projects are a major overhaul of each one of our school buildings,” Said Evan Nuffen, Waverly's Director of Finance and Operations.

These overhauls of Waverly community schools come as part of the 2021 and 2024 school bonds which in total funded 133 million dollars worth of projects.

“Right now we have big projects going on at Waverly High School and Middle School,” Said Kelly Blake, Waverly Superintendent.

Waverly Superintendent Kelly Blake took me on a tour of some of the improvements high school students will see in the fall.

“This whole area will become new classrooms and a teachers' lounge, and the new entrance for all kids will be on the south side of the building, said Blake.

Blake said all buildings in the district will have new safe and secure entrances as part of the improvements; Waverly High School will have a new secure vestibule, which creates a two-step process to get into the building.

“Someone will have to walk through the office to get into the building, and the office will be locked, they’ll have to be beeped into the school,” said Blake.

“To have a single point of entry to our building will help us have a secure learning environment.” Said Terranova.

On top of new security measures, improvements to the overall building will be seen

“This used to be a closed room, we wanted additional natural light,” said Blake.

More natural light and improved classrooms will be added to the school as part of phase one which will complete construction for half of the school, phase two will start next summer and finish the rest of the school.

Waverly High School Principal Tony Terranova says these improvements are much needed for his students.

“They deserve to have a first-class facility for learning, participating in extracurricular activities, and fine arts programs. We are really excited our community has been so supportive of our school district.” Said Terranova.

The rest of the Waverly Community Schools, if they haven't already experienced changes, will see changes coming soon.

“It feels like a slow developing project but because of the significance of the work we were able to do and were able to impact all of our students across all of our buildings.” Said Nuffen.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

