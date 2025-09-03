GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Wacousta General Store, which sold a $2 million winning scratch-off ticket in 2014, is seeing customers return as the Powerball jackpot reaches $1.4 billion.



The Wacousta General Store sold a $2 million winning scratch-off ticket in 2014.

The current Powerball jackpot has reached $1.4 billion, drawing hopeful players.

Local players believe small-town stores have better luck producing winners.

With Powerball fever spreading across Michigan, I visited the Wacousta General Store, where lightning struck once before in the form of a $2 million winning scratch-off ticket just over 10 years ago.

WATCH: Small-town Michigan store hopes lightning strikes twice with massive Powerball jackpot

Wacousta store hopes lightning strikes twice with $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot

Inside the Wacousta General Store, store manager Stephanie Havens has been selling lottery tickets for more than 20 years, and the location has developed quite a reputation.

"I still get customers who come in and say hey, I have heard you've had some winning tickets here," Havens said.

That reputation stems from 2014 when a "Mega Money Multiplier" scratch-off ticket worth $2 million was sold at the store – a prize the community hasn't forgotten.

With the current Powerball jackpot exceeding $1.4 billion, customers are returning to what some consider a "lucky" location.

Brenna Volk, who just purchased a ticket, is already imagining what she would do if she wins big.

"I'd probably work, like part-time, and travel," Volk said. "I would volunteer. Yeah, gotta do something."

Volk believes big winners come from stores like the Wacousta General Store.

"I feel like places like this, mom and pop places or places like this in the middle of nowhere, like where Wacousta, Michigan, I feel like a lot of them come out of those places," Volk said.

As for Havens, she's still deciding whether to play herself, but wishes everyone the best of luck.

"I think everyone has the freedom to dream, and there's a lot of customers that are dreaming big," Havens said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.