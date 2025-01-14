Village Ice Cream & Cafe joins the Lions playoff hype with special burger basket

Village Ice Cream & Cafe in Dimondale introduces a Lions-themed burger to celebrate the team’s successful regular season and build excitement for the upcoming playoff game.

The Lions burger features a New York-style bagel and fresh toppings, available throughout the playoff run.

Watch the video above to hear owners Brett Shaw's excitement for the Lion's this season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I absolutely love the Lions. I've been watching them since I was a kid.”

Brett Shaw owns Village Ice Cream & Cafe in Dimondale, and for decades he's been waiting to show his Lions pride.

"It's been a run of disappointment up until recently, so I'm extremely excited," said Shaw.

That recent success led to an idea and then a new menu item rolling out as we enter the playoffs.

“This is our Lions Burger,” said Shaw.

Switching a burger bun for a bagel and creating a Lions twist came from afar.

“We order from both Brooklyn and Manhattan. We try to do something a little bit different, and getting a bagel from New York... You ever had a New York bagel? New York is where we get our bagels from, so anyone in the country knows they have the absolute best,” said Shaw.

From the toaster to the grill, the final touches of mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle complete the Lions Burger worthy of any fan's attention.

“I should have asked you if you wanted tater tots or fries with the burger,” said Shaw.

With the Lions Burger basket complete, it comes to our table, where I might have already taken a bite before the cameras came on.

The Lions Burger Basket is available at Village Ice Cream & Cafe throughout the Lions playoff run.

Shaw says he's preparing for the coming week of Lions frenzy.

"I just ordered 5 dozen, so we should be able to handle any order that comes in," said Shaw.

