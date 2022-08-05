Vendors and volunteers prepare for 49th annual Island Art Fair in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Saturday marks the 49th annual Island Art Fair in Grand Ledge, and vendors and volunteers are out prepping for the event.

Stephene Lapp, Island Art Fair director, says there are some exciting additions coming this year.

"We have some things on the island that the island has never seen before, but I'm not going to tell you. You have to come down and check it out yourself,” Lapp said.

The Island Art Fair has been happening in Grand Ledge since 1973, and the tradition is still going strong. According to Lapp, there are about 120 vendors and 40 volunteers all ready to welcome the estimated 6,000 guests expected to be on the island.

"Forty-nine years, its a well oiled machine around here, so I have a team of 40 volunteers that make it all run smoothly. The thing were most excited for is the people that’s why we all do what we do. Were here to give people gifts and things that they want to treasure for the rest of their lives, and it means so much because we made it with our hands” Lapp says.

Vendors will have a variety of paintings, jewelry, crafts and more. The event is free to the public and also provides free shuttle rides to the island for anyone wants to attend leaving from Emmanuel Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church or Neff parking.

The Island Art Fair is on Saturday, Aug. 6 and goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

