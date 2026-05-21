Van packed with 36 dogs prompts animal welfare concerns in Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A video circulating online shows a van packed with dozens of dogs of various breeds, raising questions about animal welfare in Delta Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office, which oversees animal control, confirmed there were originally 36 dogs in the van. The driver is unhoused.

Officials said the man has agreed to turn over 10 of the dogs to the humane society. The sheriff's office is continuing to work with him to determine what to do with the remaining dogs.

However, authorities say there is only so much they can do because there is nothing on the books that prohibits this.

Residents who saw the video expressed shock and concern.

"I have never seen this many dogs in one vehicle," one person said.

"It's just unsanitary," said Anthony Johnson.

"That is sad I would never do anything like that," said Tiara Hardister.

"No matter how niche their hands are tied they still need to get them dogs and rescue them because they don't deserve that," another said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

