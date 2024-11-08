University of Michigan Health Sparrow breaks ground on new healthcare facility in Grand Ledge

University of Michigan Health Sparrow broke ground on a new 32 million dollar facility in Grand Ledge.

The facility will expand U of M's reach into Eaton county, expanding the current services in the area.

Watch the video above to see the ground breaking and what services will be offered. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Exciting day for us, really exciting day, there’s been a lot of planning behind the scenes” Said Connie O'Malley, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

On Thursday that planning became reality, with shovels in hand, University of Michigan Health Sparrow broke ground on what will be their new 45,000 square foot facility in grand ledge.

This is what plans say the facility will look like when it's finished.

“So everything that you need, urgent care, primary care, specialist care, as well as advanced imaging, rehab services, pharmacy services so that you can really get that care here closer to home.” Said O'Malley.

The 32 million dollar investment came after officials saw a need to expand their footprint in Grand Ledge.

“As we evaluated services over the last year, it was obvious that we had insufficient primary care and specialty services in this area, and it's an area we wanted to add.” Said Michael Emmons, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

The facility has the goals of expanding services and creating closer access for Grand Ledge neighbors using U of M sparrow health services.

“It makes a big difference in what we can do from a quality of care standpoint.” Said Emmons.

Grand Ledge Mayor Keith Mulder says the expansion is needed.

“As Grand Ledge and the region grow and as the population ages we do need some additional healthcare facilities and this will be a great spot for one.” Said Keith Mulder, Grand Ledge Mayor.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow officials say construction should finish in early 2027 but are hoping to move the timeline sooner.

Construction will take place replacing the current CARite building.

WATCH VIDEO: Building will be LEED (Leadership in energy and environmental design) certified.

Web Extra- Building

