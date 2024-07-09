Two suspects arrested and charged in Delta Township mail theft case

Two suspects have been charged with mail theft in Delta Township after a notice was put out by township officials two days earlier.

Amber Sperbeck and Michael Craig have each been charged with 39 counts of mail theft, and one count of Improper Possession of an Absentee Ballot

“Well I thought it was good till you told me someone was going around trying to steal mail”

Residents like Bill Altimore, weren't happy to hear about the rise in mail theft around Delta township.

“They just do it because they think they're not going to be caught or if they get caught they think it’s not going to be so bad.”

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is taking on the case.

“if your going to commit the crime in our county then we’re going to take it seriously”

He says Amber Sperbeck and Michael Craig were both arrested In the early morning hours of July 4th after Delta Patrol acted on a complaint for mail theft.

They have each been charged with 39 counts of mail theft, and one count of improper possession of an absentee ballot a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

“There were 40 individual victims whose mail was stolen in this particular time”

40 Victims, and more than 1,000 pieces of mail in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

We found that Sperbeck has been convicted of mail theft before in Kalamazoo, which turns her 1-year misdemeanor charges into 5-year felony charges.

“This is a crime that is particularly difficult in the sense that people don’t realize that their mail has been stolen.”

This investigation is on-going and Eaton county prosecutors are asking the public to step forward if they think they may be a victim.

“These individuals or other individuals have been involved in mail theft in other areas of the county”

If you believe you may be a victim of mail theft in Eaton County please contact the Sheriffs Office.

