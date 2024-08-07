Tools of the trade: Manufacturing camp prepares students for future careers

The goal of the camp is to give students the opportunity to learn and try out the tools of the manufacturing trade.

Through projects, students learned how to use welders, CAD, and 3D printers.

Watch the video above to see how the program is shaping the next generation of innovators.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I feel like it teaches you valuable lessons at a young age so you can hone on the in the future," Said Ladanian Lewis.

Students like Ladanian Lewis got the opportunity to learn and try out the tools of the trade through the summer manufacturing camp, sponsored by a grant from the Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Foundation.

"A lot of the classes we have don't teach things like manufacturing or the more industrial side of things." Said Lewis.

Over the five days at camp, students were piecing together some of the projects they were hoping to complete.

"All of these pieces are eventually going to come together to make a golf putter," Said Brendan Driksna, a Student.

Through those projects students in the camp are learning welding, CAD, and how to use a 3D printer.

Keegan Stanton will be a freshman in just a few weeks, he says attending camp will put him on a future career path as a construction engineer.

"CAD, I want to do that, but I've never gotten to that, so this camp can help me with that, Welding I don't really do that on my own time, machining I do that but not this level of machining." Said Keegan Stanton, Student.

"I think that it's an amazing thing for kids to be able to explore if they are looking to do something with their hands and looking to make really great money and a living. Be able to see the different opportunities." Said Jeff Parks, Waverly Community Schools

