The Waverly class of 1975 pairs reunion with a Habitat for Humanity project

Waverly High School's class of 1975 is combining their 50-year reunion with a service project to give back to their hometown.

The group aims to raise $50,000 to support Habitat for Humanity projects in the Lansing area.

Watch the video above to see how they're planning to have everything come together.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This is what the reunion for the class of 1975 could look and sound like when alumni from around the country come back to Lansing.

“This is the first time we’ve been contacted by a group like this, that is coming back into town for another event and wanting to pair that with, you know, where the service project,” said Brent Taylor, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

Habitat for Humanity helps families around the world afford to build or improve a place they can call home.

Mark Havitz relocated to Ontario, Canada, after graduation but has wanted to create a new chapter of impact in the community that raised him.

“The initial idea came from my own involvement with Habitat for Humanity and my father’s involvement back in the 1980s and 1990s,” said Havitz.

With an idea in mind, Havitz got into contact with classmates local to Lansing and across the country.

Joni Stimson-DeGabriele, also a 1975 graduate, has relocated to California but holds Lansing close to her heart.

“To give back to where I grew up. I’ve lived here longer than I lived in Lansing, but Lansing will always be my home, and so I wanna give back that way,” said Stimson-DeGabriele.

The project has the goal of reaching $50,000 in funding through donations from Waverly graduates. As of now, they’re about a quarter of the way to their goal.

“I’ve always admired the mission of Habitat for Humanity in my own community too. Instead of for one night, we can take action to help the community and give back,” said Havitz.

With the project coming together for September, classmates are looking forward to the future.

“I’m gonna be able to pound nails with my classmates 50 years after we’ve left this school. I haven’t seen these people in 50 years, a lot of them,” said Havitz.

It’s something that Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, is hoping comes together.

“We have a community housing crisis, and that takes a community response,” said Taylor.

“It’s just a really neat opportunity for us and for the volunteers,” he added.

Meantime, organizers are still trying to track down their classmates before the September build date.

“We’ve got, I believe, around 70 classmates out of 425 in our class,” said Havitz.

LINKS TO GET INVOLVED:

Habitat for Humanity Page

Class of 1975 page

Facebook Page

Organizers say you do not need to be in the class of 1975 to help and donations can be made to honor students or teachers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

