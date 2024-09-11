The Waverley Clothing Closet is helping neighbors and students

The Waverly Clothing Closet is available to all neighbors who need clothes.

Students with diverse abilities are running the closet, learning life skills, and giving back to the community.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors can take part.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Down this unsuspecting hallway sits the Waverly Clothing Closet, offering outfits from holiday sweaters to prom dresses, in sizes small to large.

Landen is one of the students working here.

“Hang shirts and fold pants, check sizes, and put them where they belong.” Said Landen.

The teacher who runs the clothing closet says students working here have diverse abilities and are developing job skills they can use in the future.

“Students with diverse abilities have many strengths and unique characteristics, but they may need support in other areas throughout our building.”

Cameron also works here, helping keep the clothing closet organized and running.

“Look at the size, put it on the shoe rack.” Said Cameron.

Cameron’s mom, Jessica, says the clothing closet means a lot to her son.

“He loves it. He likes to come home and talk about it, and he loves helping others.” Said Jessica Wilbur.

He's helping others, and in the process, his mom says, the work is helping him too.

“And not to feel uncomfortable, to be social, to be okay.” Said Wilbur.

The Waverly Clothing Closet is available to any neighbor in need of clothing or those who would like to donate.

And the class lessons here are so much more than just folding and organizing.

"I don't want him to grow up feeling uncomfortable, and I want him to know that there's more out there than what we know. There's really a lot of good out there—you just have to find it." Said Wilbur.

For drop off or pick up contact the Waverly High School front office.

