The grinch makes a stop at the Lansing Mall ahead of holiday season

This year the Grinch who stole Christmas decided to spread joy instead at the Lansing Mall

Chaos Events hosted a holiday small business expo where local small business owners set up throughout the mall and got a chance to meet the holiday crowd

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Good Evening Mid Michigan welcome to Fox 47 News in your neighborhood I'm Asya Lawrence and were here at the Lansing Mall where the Grinch has already stole Christmas

"The holiday season is a little hectic for the Grinch this year"

But he still made his way to Delta Township to with a change heart as he spread holiday joy

"At the end of the book the Grinch has learned it is better to share and that's what I love doing with my time.. Sharing with others and reminding them that this is a holiday season where we need to give to each other"

In the spirit of giving.... The Grinch was accompanied by local vendors who shared ideas

"We got a really great idea from another idea that we looked at each other and went why didn't we think of that! "

And shared their handmade products with the community

"Its so nice to watch people walk by and smile and say like I used to make these as a kid and all the memories I can tell people are having"

