The Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program battling rising demand and funding shortages

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services ran out of emergency utility relief funding for the state's fiscal year.

GLEAP has seen an increased demand for housing and utility requests and fewer donations.

Watch the video above to hear from leaders of GLEAP on the situation they are encountering.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“More than ever we are seeing utility assistance increase the most and housing being our biggest issue,” Nathaniel Oliver said.

Leaders at the Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program otherwise known as GLEAP, say they have seen donations and funding fall since covid.

"We had a lot of money about 2 or 3 years ago but now we're going through it," Joseph Meszaros said.

Now, especially in the summertime, they are in need of donations to continue helping people through the year.

“GLEAP is down to four months of funding right now, we’d prefer to have a little bit more than four months especially as our costs are increasing," Oliver said.

On top of the lower donations, there's another issue.

A few weeks ago... The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ran out of emergency relief funding for the state's fiscal year.

Funding for that program will not continue until October 1.

“And the need for housing assistance, being higher than ever, has been a real strain on the resources we do have,” Oliver said.

And in a time of rising prices, they're asking neighbors for a hand.

“We're asking people at this time to step up and help us out," Joseph Meszaros said.

Click here for more information on GLEAP

