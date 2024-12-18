The Fretail Store spreads holiday cheer with free resources for Lansing families

The Fretail Store at Lansing Mall offers free essentials and support to neighbors.

The store has expanded its space and services, offering programs like early access for seniors and building strong neighborhood relationships.

Watch the video above to see how the Fretail Store is helping this holiday season.

“Anything you can get here helps offset the cost of Christmas.”

The Fretail Store at the Lansing Mall has continued to help neighbors from all walks of life.

“We're able to serve the community, with low-income families, immigrants, refugees, migrants.” Said Shekina Mitchell.

Shekina Mitchell is one of the operating partners at the store.

And the store is growing, it has expanded from 900 to 6,000 square feet.

And with Christmas just around the corner, the lines at the store have been growing, too.

“That line that's here, we’ve started surveying that line, and studying that line to see what's the most vulnerable in that line.” Said Mitchell.

They've tried to learn more about the people who visit here.

And have used what they've learned to offer programs such as the Gold Card, which allows seniors to come in an hour early and get what they need this holiday season.

“So they don't get run over by the crowd, and they’re able to get what they need first on the food and resources before we open up to the public.” Said Mitchell.

Trying to keep their shoppers in mind, and it's about more than what someone can hold in their hands.

"They keep coming back because we build relationships." Said Mitchell.

One of the repeat shoppers here is Stephanie White. She was here picking up clothing.

“It means a lot, because you want to come back, and it shows you that they truly care.” Said White.

The Fretail store carries items from children's toys to food, the store is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 2.

anyone can visit, some items have limits on what you can take.

