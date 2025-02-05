The "Fretail" store in the Lansing Mall to close at the end of March

The Fretail Store at Lansing Mall offers free essentials and support to neighbors.

The store has expanded its space and services, offering programs like early access for seniors and building strong neighborhood relationships. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Tuesday, Founder Mike Karl said on Facebook that The "Fretail" Store would be closing after a dispute with the Lansing Mall Corporate offices.

Operating Partner Shekina Mitchell also addressed the closure in a Facebook post.

We reached out to the Lansing Mall for Interview or Comment but have not heard back.

The "Fretail" is a "Free Retail Store" focused on helping neighbors in need with essential items such as clothing, food, Diapers and more.

The store has also been a resource center, helping neighbors connect with housing services.

We've done a few stories regarding the help they provide to the community.

