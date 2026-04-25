VERMONTVILLE, Mich. — The grand parade made its way through downtown Vermontville as neighbors celebrated the 85th year of the annual maple syrup fest.

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the weekend festival.

The event features a grand parade, carnival rides, street vendors and maple syrup treats.

Local vendors say the 85-year tradition helps support their businesses and connects the community.

Neighbors enjoyed carnival rides, street vendors and plenty of maple syrup goodies, bringing a touch of tradition and community back to Main Street.

Watch: The 85th annual maple syrup fest is officially underway in downtown Vermontville

The 85th annual maple syrup fest is officially underway in downtown Vermontville

"Our family has been here in the syrup festival ever since it began 85 years ago," Daniel Benedict said.

Benedict, of Benedict family maple syrup, said the festivities bring his family together, help support his business and show off what the Vermontville community has to offer.

"It’s a great way to connect with our community, with our roots here," Benedict said.

Organizers expect the festival to bring over 10,000 neighbors through the streets of Vermontville throughout the weekend.

Link to schedule

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