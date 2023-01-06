Table Talk: On the road at Zap Zone

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they hit the road for laser tag, arcade games and more at Zap Zone!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

