Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelta Twp - Grand Ledge

Actions

Table Talk: On the road at Zap Zone

Table Talk hits the road exploring fun winter activities for the whole family! Up first, laser tag, arcade games and more at Zap Zone!
Table Talk: On the road at Zap Zone
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:04:55-05

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they hit the road for laser tag, arcade games and more at Zap Zone!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Asya Lawrence

1:07 PM, Jun 15, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Asya Lawrence

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter