Suspect to be arraigned Tuesday after child killed, three injured in Delta Township violence

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in Eaton County Tuesday following a violent incident that claimed a child's life and left three others hospitalized in Delta Township.



The violent incident occurred last Friday, February 13th near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane in Delta Township.

Investigators say a child was pronounced dead at the scene; three others were hurt including one critically.

An attorney based in Eaton County says there's still questions including the suspect's connection to the family.

Eaton County deputies responded to an active violence incident near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane in Delta Township Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say a suspect drove a vehicle into a family out for a walk, then got out and fired numerous shots at them.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene. The child's cause of death remains unclear, according to Joseph O'Connor, an Eaton County-based attorney with 30 years of experience.

"I don't know if it was a result of a gunshot or traffic accident or some other cause," O'Connor said.

A 37-year-old man and 33-year-old woman remain hospitalized in stable condition. A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition. What happens with the third victim's condition may change the direction of the case.

"If that person should die, that would change the charges most likely that would be brought against this driver," O'Connor said.

Police arrested the suspect a short time later. The suspect is being held at Eaton County Jail while prosecutors review the case.

"There were two survivors who would be considered not only victims, but witnesses," O'Connor said. "It was a horrible, tragic event."

Jill Deiters is organizing a fundraiser to support the family of the child killed Friday in Delta Township.

In a partial statement, Deiters said, "I'm especially holding close my personal relationship with the family. We have raised our children together side by side. This senseless violence is a reminder of just how personal and far-reaching this loss is."

O'Connor says there are still questions, including the suspect's connection to the victims.

"Fortunately these sorts of incidences, to my knowledge in what I know about Delta Township, are not very common," O'Connor said.

The arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Eaton County Court. Deiter's full statement can be found below.

"Like so many in our community, I am heartbroken by the news of this devastating attack that left us facing unimaginable loss.



What occurred is difficult to comprehend, and the loss of an innocent child to senseless violence is truly unimaginable. No one should have to endure this kind of tragedy, and as this family begins to navigate the pain of loss, we want to help in a small but meaningful way.



No one should have to think twice about going out for a family walk, or lending a helping hand. This is the sort of tragedy we tell ourselves could never happen here, or to someone we know, and yet here we are.



This violence is not okay. It has left a family, friends, and an entire community grieving.



I’m especially holding close my personal relationship with the family. We have raised our children together, side by side. This senseless violence is a reminder of just how personal and far-reaching this loss is.



If you are able, please consider contributing to ease the financial burden on this family while they focus on recovering and honoring their beautiful daughter. Keep them in your thoughts and show that compassion and community can be stronger than violence.

Jill Deiters

