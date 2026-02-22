DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Young men from around the area learned valuable life skills at the Suited 4 Success event held at Lansing Mall in Delta Township, where mentors taught participants everything from proper tie-tying techniques to dining etiquette.



Participants rotated through stations learning hygiene tips, proper dressing techniques, and social etiquette

Parents brought their children hoping to build confidence and encourage more formal dress habits

Organizers plan to continue the annual event, emphasizing community spirit and youth development

The event focused on helping participants develop confidence through proper dress and social skills that organizers say have become a "lost art."

WATCH: Suited 4 Success event at Lansing Mall helps young men build life skills, style

Suited 4 Success event at Lansing Mall helps young men build life skills, style

"Clothing makes you feel good, it makes you feel confident about yourself, you receive compliments, it causes you to smile, and things of that nature, so once again these are just life skills," event organizer Aondray Worthy said.

Participant Jaylen Foster said the experience was educational and inspiring.

"It's telling me stuff to make the world a better place," Foster said. "I learned how to tie a tie, how to put on a bowtie, and how to eat properly."

The event featured multiple stations where young men rotated through different learning opportunities, including hygiene tips, proper dressing techniques, and etiquette for dining and social situations.

Angel Devine brought her son to the event, hoping to encourage him to dress more formally than his usual casual attire.

"He just likes to wear sweatpants with a zip up and a shirt," Devine said. "Sometimes we don't have that in the household, so for him to be around a lot of young men just like him, it feels really good, this will get him out of his shell a little bit."

Devine believes the program's impact extends beyond clothing choices.

"So if you look good you feel good, so I think that everything about this program is amazing," Devine said.

Participant Amar Jones expressed enthusiasm for the program's continuation.

"It's amazing to know that this is still going and I hope in the future it gets even better, and people will love it as much as I do," Jones said.

Organizers plan to hold the event again next year, emphasizing the community spirit that drives the program.

"This represents Lansing – Lansing is community, you look at Lansing it's a small town but it's big in the heart," said Gab Hammes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.