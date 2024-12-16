Students in Grand Ledge compete for a chance to send their project to the International Space Station

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, students in Grand Ledge were competing to get THEIR project flown onto the International Space Station.

In conjunction with the National Defense Industrial Association and Higher Orbitz NASA astronauts and professionals taught students STEM curriculum and teamwork strategies as part of the “go for launch” program.

The winner of Sunday's Program will move on to face teams from Sault Ste. Marie, Florida ,and Alabama.

“I hope it sets an example for them that tomorrow in school or the day after in life if you're presented with something that seems really hard. It’s OK find a team work together than creatively and then just persist and finish all these teams will be successful this afternoon” Said Tony Antonelli, Former NASA astronaut.

