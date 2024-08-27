Students at Wacousta Elementary step into a brand-new building this school year

funding for the new building was secured from a 2018 bond proposal.

The new facility replaces the old Wacousta Elementary which was built in the 1970s.

Watch the video above to see a preview of the new facilities.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We could pinch ourselves we’re so excited for the new school year” Said Jamie McKennon, Teacher, Wacousta Elementary.

And that excitement this year is different, Students and Teachers are getting to experience a change that doesn't happen every year or even every decade.

“We’re going from a building with no walls, no light switches, no doors, to a top notch safe environment.” Said McKennon.

A change years in the making, it was back in 2018 that the community passed a bond to fund the replacement of the old Wacousta Elementary building.

Six years later the proposal for a new Wacousta has become a Reality.

“It was kinda a long process but exciting especially because this is across the parking lot from our previous school so last school year on the first day of school we saw bulldozers over here moving dirt around and we slowly saw this building going up panel by panel, brick by brick” Said Laurie Kucher, Teacher, Wacousta Elementary.

Now, construction is finally done, Sending students into a brand new building on the first day of class.

“This is a first grade classroom, every classroom has brand new desks, chairs, a beautiful new rug to meet with their students first thing, in our lower L, every single classroom has a restroom, as well as beautiful storage in the back, and these amazing views to our farm community behind us.” Said McKennon.

Students will also get to use a brand new art room, music room, and gym built for the many years and students to come.

“To get to see the whole process through to the end, it’s very exciting.” Said Kucher.

