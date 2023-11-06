Student by day and world champion by night: One Grand Ledge student places in the Morgan Horse Show

Hadley Meeder, 4th grader at Willow Ridge Elementary, is making some big strides as she placed 5th in world during the Morgan Horse Show World Competition

Hadley and her mom, who is also a GLPS educator, walked us through her return to Grand Ledge as a world champion

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Willow Ridge Elementary 4th grader by day and Morgan Horse Show world champion by night...This Grand Ledge student has quite the story to tell.

"We're learning how to put words in order and wer'e doing a math workshop which is fun"

During school hours... You can find Hadley in her 4th grade class

"I have to do school all week and then I have one more thing to do so technically I only get one day off"

And that one thing is horseback riding... A family tradition thats made its way to Hadley and her sister

"They were just in it and their friends and family were showing so it was just a natural transition for them"

"At first I only walked then I learned to balance and then I got better and better and better"

And eventually her skills lead her all the way to Oklahoma competing in the Morgan Horse Show

An annual national horse show where Hadley competed in the Walk/Trot category

"When I got to Oklahoma I got my favorite color ribbon"

But thats not the only thing she left with

"For her to place 5th in the world... That was very exciting for all of us so I was thrilled for her"

The Grand Ledge Community welcomed her back with open arms celebrating her big win but she's not done yet

"We're still in full force training so we will definitely take a couple weeks to rest and recover but then its back to work"

And though it can be a lot to tame... Hadley says she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Its my favorite thing to do and I would like to keep doing it when i'm older"

