Special visitors bring Christmas magic to Mulliken food pantry celebration

MULLIKEN, Mich. — Special visitors brought holiday cheer to the Mulliken area food pantry Saturday night.



The Mulliken area food pantry has been collecting and buying toys for local children

Hot cocoa and cookies were served at the community event

The Mulliken area food pantry has been helping collect and buy toys this year for children in Mulliken.

Santa brings Christmas magic to Mulliken food pantry celebration

Will Simon is president of the Mulliken area food pantry. He says their mission goes beyond just feeding the community.

"First and foremost we're a food pantry right, we're providing food to make sure people can survive but another thing that people really need is spirit, so doing these community events is just a way for us to give happiness and something that people don't get from being at home all the time." Simon said.

